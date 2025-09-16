Made In Chelsea’s Sam Vanderpump expecting first child with fiancée Alice

Sam Vanderpump is about to become a father!

The Made In Chelsea star has announced that he and his fiancée, model Alice Yaxley, are expecting their first child together.

The couple, who have been in a relationship for just over a year, recently took to Instagram to confirm their baby joy.

In a joint post, Sam and Alice chose to announce their pregnancy with a photo of their sonogram, surrounded by white roses and their linked hands.

In another sweet image, Alice revealed her blossoming bump for the first time, as dad-to-be Sam kissed it while holding their baby’s sonogram.

“Life is full of surprises, but this is the best one yet,” Sam penned in the caption of his post.

“I can’t put into words how happy and excited we are!” he added, choosing not to disclose if the couple will be welcoming a son or daughter.

Following their exciting news, many of Sam’s fellow Made In Chelsea stars have since been taking to his comments section to extend their well-wishes.

“YAYAYAYAY can finally shout from rooftops!” exclaimed Tabitha Willett.

“Ahhhh congratulations guys!!” replied Binky Felstead.

“Congratulations to you both,” added Ercan Ramadan.

Sam and Alice have been on a whirlwind romance, after they first met in July 2024. In March of this year, the couple announced their engagement after several months of dating.

In an interview with OK! in that same month, Sam opened up about his decision to propose to Alice, noting at the time: “When you know, you know”.

The reality star then revealed that it was Alice’s support during his severe illness last December that made him realise that she was the one.

"Alice and I have only been dating for about six months, but we've gone through such a lot in such a short period of time. From day dot, Alice has been with me pretty much 24/7. And over Christmas we went through a bit of an episode together where I got really, really ill," Sam recalled.

"I got an infection due to a genetic disease I've got, which led to sepsis and it ended up quite bad. I was in hospital and it was a close call, I could have died,” the 27-year-old confessed.

“That experience brought us very, very close. I think I walked out of that looking at Alice and thinking, 'This is the girl I want to marry.' So, my thinking was, 'If I'm saying that now, why on earth am I waiting?'" Sam added.