Made in Chelsea’s Lucy Watson opens up about ‘new chapter’

Lucy Watson has been opening up about a ‘new chapter’ in her life.

The former Made in Chelsea star has revealed that she ‘can’t wait’ to take fans on this journey with her and her husband James Dunmore.

Lucy and James welcomed their first child, a baby boy named Willoughby, into the world back in March and have now announced that they’ve bought a home for their family-of-three.

While sharing an insight into this huge decision, Lucy shared snaps to the Instagram page that she’s dedicated to her home.

In the photos, Lucy, James and Willoughby can be seen standing outside of their new home.

In the caption of exciting post, the 33-year-old wrote, “NEW CHAPTER we’ve bought a new house! We saw this house a few days before Christmas day and fell in love with it. It’s a Georgian style and a massive project that we’re really excited about!”.

“It may come as a surprise to some, but now that we have Willoughby our priorities have changed and we wanted to be closer to family (and great schools) with greener surroundings”.

“@clockworkremovalsuk have been a dream, helping us with the move. The most friendly team who have made the whole experience so much less stressful”.

Lucy closed off by adding, “We’re still working with @auraarchitecture and the plans are ready to go. As soon as we get planning the works will commence! Can’t wait to take you on this journey with us”.

Watson then answered a Q&A about the new house on her Stories and replied to a question that asked, “Why did you decide to move?”.

She responded by admitting, “Our priorities have changed! We want more space and to be closer to family. We also love the schools in the area we have moved to. Things you don’t necessarily think about before you have kids!”.

“The house we’ve bought has more potential than our last house and will be bigger, it’s also the style we like whereas our last house was 50s and was going to be a lot more work to create a home we loved”.