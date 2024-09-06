Made In Chelsea’s Emily Blackwell confirms pregnancy with first child

Emily Blackwell is about to become a mum!

The Made In Chelsea star has announced that she is expecting her first child with her fiancé Jordan Oldershaw.

Emily took to social media earlier today to share the wonderful news. On her Instagram page, the 28-year-old uploaded a joint post with Jordan, showcasing the couple’s first pregnancy photoshoot.

The black-and-white snaps see the parents-to-be embracing each other as Emily displays her bare, blossoming bump for the first time. In the images, Emily also chose to include her positive pregnancy test and a sonogram photo.

“It’s giving Mum and Dad,” the couple teased in their caption.

“All we’ve ever dreamed of and more,” Emily and Jordan added.

Following their adorable announcement, many of the couple’s fellow celebrities have been taking to their comments section to express their well-wishes.

“Congratulations gorgeous girl,” replied former I’m A Celebrity winner Vicky Pattison.

“OMG CONGRATULATIONS,” commented Strictly Come Dancing alum Zara McDermott.

“Couldn’t be happier for you! Biggest congratulations you gorgeous gorgeous people!!!” added Sophie Habboo, who previously starred in Made In Chelsea.

Emily and Jordan’s baby joy comes just three weeks after they announced their engagement.

On August 11, the couple – who have been together since the summer of 2022 – took to Instagram to post several photos of themselves enjoying a holiday in Florence, Italy, as Emily showed off her sparkling new engagement ring.

“MR&MRS OLDERSHAW… COMING SOON 10.08.2024,” they exclaimed in their caption at the time, confirming the date that Jordan proposed.