Made In Chelsea’s Caggie Dunlop welcomes first child with sweet name

Caggie Dunlop is now a mum!

The former Made In Chelsea star has announced that she has given birth to her first child, alongside her long-term boyfriend, Tom Liddell. The couple are now parents to a bouncing baby girl.

Caggie recently took to Instagram to share the wonderful news of her daughter’s arrival, as well as the reveal of her name.

The 35-year-old chose to post three adorable snaps of the new parents leaving hospital with their baby girl.

“Our little family. Lola Violet Liddell came into our lives last week- she’s tiny, but oh so mighty,” Caggie gushed.

“It’s been a tender few days of sleepless nights and deep healing – physically, emotionally, psychologically. Tears of overwhelming joy and love but also of exhaustion,” she teased, describing motherhood as “otherworldly”.

“My birth didn’t go the way I’d planned but I believe I had the birth I was meant to have. I was called to face my deepest fears – and divinely, I was graced with the most incredible midwives who held me through every moment,” Caggie praised.

“This love is an all consuming and debilitating kind that brings you to your knees. I close my eyes and see her, I dream of her. I have nightmares of worry and confusion thinking I’ve lost her or imagined her. I wake moments before she stirs to feed or cry. I’m not quite sure what I’ve become, but I know I’m not the same,” she continued.

“The first 5 days were really brutal but I feel like she is settling now which allows me to sleep more than 1 hour in a row! And the cuddles are just the greatest thing. Trying to soak it all in, go easy on myself and remain in our new born bubble, I know it won’t last forever,” Caggie concluded.

Many reality stars have since been sending their well-wishes, with TOWIE’s Ferne McCann writing: “She’s so lovely. Congratulations darling.”

“Awww huge congratulations! So magical,” added fellow MIC star Francesca Newman-Young.