Made In Chelsea stars exclaim as Nicola Hughes announces pregnancy

The Made In Chelsea family is about to get a little bit bigger!

One of the show’s former stars, Nicola Hughes, has announced that she is expecting her second child with her husband, Charlie Tupper.

The couple are already parents to their two-year-old daughter Penelope, whom they welcomed in October 2022.

Nicola recently took to social media to reveal her baby joy to her followers. On her Instagram page, the 34-year-old chose to post a video of herself lying in bed, gazing at a strip of sonograms.

Nicola is then joined by her husband and their young daughter, as they showcase the reality star’s growing bump.

“Growing our little family,” Nicola gushed in her caption.

Many of Nicola’s fellow Made In Chelsea stars have since been taking to her comments section to express their congratulations.

“Yay so happy,” exclaimed Tiffany Watson.

“Congratulations lovely,” penned Emily Blackwell.

“The best news,” added Lucy Watson.

Nicola and Charlie initially began their relationship in 2016, and after nearly four years together, they announced their engagement in September 2020.

The pair later tied the knot in a beautiful ceremony at Botleys Mansion in Surrey in August 2021.

However, at the time, Nicola revealed that the newlyweds’ wedding plans needed to be severely changed, due to the impact of the Covid-19 restrictions. The couple managed to alter their ceremony plans in just six weeks.

In his wedding speech, MailOnline reported that Charlie recalled the moment that Nicola first approached him at a “heavily intoxicated” party.

“Despite how drunk I was after drinking half of my gin and tonic, I will never forget those piercing blue eyes looking at me and from that moment I already knew I'd started falling for you or falling on you, I can't remember,” he teased.