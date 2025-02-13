Made In Chelsea fans react as Caggie Dunlop announces pregnancy

Caggie Dunlop is about to become a mum!

The former Made In Chelsea star has announced that she is expecting her first child.

Caggie, who was an original cast member on the hit E4 series until her exit in 2012, will be welcoming her little one with her long-term boyfriend, Tom Liddell.

Caggie took to social media last night to share her baby news. On Instagram, the mum-to-be uploaded a video montage of herself and Tom over recent months, before revealing a clip of her blossoming bump.

In the caption of her video, the 35-year-old went on to share that she has kept her pregnancy a secret for six months.

“Our little spirit baby is on the way in May!! Another Taurus, like me. It still feels surreal to say,” the 35-year-old penned.

“Pregnancy has been a wild ride, and in just three months, we’ll be meeting this new little soul. I keep looking at my tummy grow and am in awe of my body and of women and what we do and what we create. It’s pure magic,” Caggie gushed.

“I’ve been taking things day by day, learning as I go. There’s so much information out there about pregnancy and motherhood, what you should or shouldn’t do, that it can feel overwhelming, so I’ve instinctively kept this time quiet and sacred and trusted in my body and what it’s telling me. But now, I’m excited to share it with you all,” she wrote.

Caggie concluded by adding: “We’ve decided to keep the gender a surprise so we are constantly guessing and wondering who this little person will be…what we do know if that whoever they are, they are already deeply loved and we cannot wait to meet them.”

Following her exciting announcement, many of Caggy’s fans have been expressing their congratulations.

“Gorgeous news, huge congratulations!” one responded.

“Oh what wonderful news! Congratulations,” another replied.

“I can’t wait to meet him or her!! So so happy for you,” added Millie Mackintosh, who starred on MIC from 2011 until 2013.