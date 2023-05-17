Maddy Smedley reveals gender of first child after ‘mix-up’

Maddy Smedley has revealed the gender of her first child following a mix-up during her ultrasound appointment.

The Traitors star has cancelled her gender reveal party after she thought the sonographer accidentally gave away the sex of her unborn child, leaving her to share the news to Instagram instead of hosting a big gathering.

But, fans quickly noticed Maddy's error, and it turns out it was her partner Tom that made a mistake.

Credit: Maddy Smedley Instagram

Maddy shared a snap of her baby’s scan alongside a card that reads, ‘Congratulations. It’s a Girl!’, to social media.

The actress explained the mistake in the post’s caption, saying, “We were gonna do a reveal with flowers n everything but the sonographer said jus checking her cervix – I completely missed this but Tom heard it!”.

“Lol so we celebrated in the hallway and we ripped open the envelope in da van. Over the moon! It’s a girl”, she added.

Fans were quick to point out that the sonographer would’ve meant they were checking Maddy’s cervix, not her baby’s, so they didn’t let the gender slip.

One fan wrote, “MADDY – it was YOUR cervix! They check because issues could indicate early labour. Bless this! And congrats!!”. "It was YOUR cervix you donut!!", a second fan added.

“Not sure they check the baby’s cervix Maddy? Think they meant yours!”, penned another fan, to which Maddy replied, “Shut the front door. Blaming Tom for this”.

Smedley then took to her Instagram Stories to share the mistake her boyfriend made, “Omg, tom this is your fault”, she revealed.

Maddy and Tom announced they were expecting their first child together at the beginning of May by sharing an emotional video of the 30-year-old telling her mum and sisters the wonderful news.

“Telling my mum and sisters. We can’t wait to meet you! Love you so much already”, she wrote in the caption of the touching post.