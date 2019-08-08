Macaulay Culkin’s GAS response to Disney+ remaking Home Alone

Must they destroy everything we love? Every second of the day, it feels like we're hearing news of reboots and it's starting to genuinely upset us.

The latest reboot is set to be literally the world's favourite Christmas movie; Home Alone.

A new streaming service called Disney+ is set to launch in America in November, but announced that Kevin McAllister will return “reimagined for a new generation”.

New versions of Night At The Museum, Diary of a Wimpy Kid and Cheaper By The Dozen are also set to be recreated, so…we march at dawn? Grab your pitchforks.

Disney+ hasn't revealed any further details, or a release date for any 20th Century Fox classics they're dabbling with.

Macaulay Culkin, who played Kevin McAllister in the original film, had something to say about the matter and we had to laugh.

This is what an updated Home Alone would actually look like. pic.twitter.com/sGj86933LA — Macaulay Culkin (@IncredibleCulk) August 7, 2019

"This is what an updated Home Alone would actually look like," he wrote, alongside a photo of him eating pasta on his couch, on his laptop like every one of us on Sunday nights.

He later added, "Hey Disney, call me!" Twitter were up in ARMS about the terrible news, with social media users asking; "If it ain't broke, why fix it?" It's perfection as it is.

Feature image: Instagram/@nosvlog