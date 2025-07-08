Lucy Watson reveals if she would like to welcome a second child

Lucy Watson has addressed expanding her family!

The former Made In Chelsea star became a parent for the first time in March of last year. Lucy welcomed her son Willoughby into the world, alongside her husband James Dunmore.

Now, over a year on from her little one’s birth, Lucy has revealed if she hopes to expand her family for a second time in the near future.

Earlier today, the 34-year-old took to her Instagram stories and addressed her fanbase in a Q&A.

During the session, one follower asked Lucy if she would like to have more children.

“I’ve come to the conclusion that what will be will be and we’d be very happy either way,” she penned, along with a photo of Willoughby playing outside.

The reality star was also quizzed on whether or not she is still breastfeeding her 16-month-old son.

“I did it for 14 months and I’m so proud of myself! It’s a commitment and it does put a bigger strain on you, but it also strengthens your bond with your child tremendously, not to mention the scientific value,” she explained.

“I wish I could have done it for longer to be honest but 14 months felt like the right time to stop. Will never forget it,” Lucy gushed further.

Lucy’s comments about expanding her family come as she recently reflected on her struggles to conceive. In April, the mother-of-one appeared on Giovanna Fletcher’s Happy Mum, Happy Baby podcast and confessed that she was “definitely surprised by how long it took” to fall pregnant.

“I found out that, on average, it takes a couple a year to get pregnant […] And there was me thinking, ‘Two or three months, it will happen.’ When you’re trying, every month feels like a year,” Lucy admitted.

“I think it was every [fertility test] appointment I’d go into, there would be something negative that would be told to me, about me. It was a very anxiety-inducing time. A lot of tears, a lot of feeling sorry for myself and thinking, ‘Why me?’” she added.