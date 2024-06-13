Lucy Mecklenburgh teases update about wedding planning

Lucy Mecklenburgh has shared an update on her wedding plans.

The former The Only Way is Essex star is engaged to Coronation Street actor Ryan Thomas.

The pair got engaged in 2019 when Ryan popped the big question during a romantic holiday in Italy.

After celebrating Ryan’s 40th birthday with a lavish party in Portugal earlier this week, Lucy has shared an update on organising their wedding.

While answering a Q&A on her Instagram Stories from some of her 1.7M followers, Lucy was asked, “When is the wedding?”.

She replied by showcasing an adorable photo of her and Ryan smiling at each other and explained, “The weekend felt like a mini wedding!”.

“It was a really good trial wedding haha we have definitely took a lot from it that we would want/ not want from our wedding”.

Credit: Lucy Mecklenburgh Instagram

Lucy then teased, “Now that all the 40th planning is over maybe we will look at venues”.

Lucy and Ryan share two children together- four-year-old Roman and nearly-two-year-old Lilah.

After welcoming Roman into the world in 2020, Lucy admitted that she and Ryan were putting their wedding ‘on the back burner’.

When speaking with OK! about wedding planning at the time, Mecklenburgh explained, “It’s definitely on the back burner. It’s been a tough year for everyone and with us having a baby, it’s definitely not a focus”.

“We just don’t know how long it’s going to be until the world feels a little bit more normal. We’re going to wait until everything calms down and we’ll start planning”, she continued before confessing, “It’s something exciting to look forward to”.

Earlier this year when Ryan was competing in Dancing on Ice, he was questioned by The Mirror about his and Lucy’s longtime engagement, to which he responded, “Don’t remind her”.

He then joked that they would plan their wedding once they “stop having children” so their little ones can walk down the aisle with them.