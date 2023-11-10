Lucifer star Tom Ellis announces birth of baby girl

Congratulations are in order for Tom Ellis and his wife Meaghan Oppenheimer as they have announced the birth of their first child together.

Tom and Meaghan have welcomed a beautiful baby girl into the world via surrogate. This is Meaghan’s first child and Tom’s fourth.

The former Lucifer actor headed to social media to reveal the wonderful news that their baby girl had arrived and shared her adorable name with the world.

Tom shared a sweet photo to his 9.5M Instagram followers of him and Meaghan gazing at their new arrival at the hospital.

The 44-year-old captioned the post, “Our daughter Dolly Ellis-Oppenheimer was born on November 8th and within five hours of being alive, she single-handedly ended the SAG strike”.

“We love her. Huge thank you to our amazing surrogate”.

Screenwriter Meaghan also posted the same caption to her 403K Instagram followers along with a close-up shot of Dolly’s face and a picture of Tom holding their baby girl.

Many fans and famous faces rushed to the comments to congratulate Tom and Meaghan on their new arrival.

Tom’s Lucifer co-star Rachael Harris wrote, “Oh my heart… I am beyond over the moon happy for your entire family loves”.

“Incredible!! Congratulations!!!!”, commented Vanderpump Rules star Scheana Shay.

Broadway star Penelope Ann Miller added, “OMG! I’m so beyond happy for you and your whole family. This is the best news.. beyond the strike. Joy to the world!”.

Tom and Meaghan first met back in 2015 and the former Miranda actor got down on one knee two years later.

The pair went on to tie the knot in California in June 2019, surrounded by their nearest and dearest.

As well as being a dad to little Dolly, Tom shares an 18-year-old daughter named Nora with a previous partner, and is also dad to 15-year-old Florence and 11-year-old Marnie, whom he shares with ex-wife and EastEnders star Tamzin Outhwaite.