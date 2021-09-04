Love luxury but hate the environmental cost? This sustainable handbag store has the answer!

We are all more cost and sustainability conscious these days, but we all still love a little bit of luxury at the same time! We want to know that our consumer actions won’t have a large impact on the planet and try to support the brands that are creating a greener and more circular economy.

Lockdown and limited access to our favourite stores and prompted the realisation that we probably don’t need to buy so much fast fashion. Sustainable shopping, and the desire to buy better quality items that will last, as more ethical consumers have emerged, and transient fashion trends have subtly shifted to sustainability and heirloom pieces, according to Jillian Morkan of Legacy Designer Handbags.

Brands like Jillian Morkan’s Legacy Handbags have built amazing businesses on this basis. Jillian turned to Legacy Designer Handbags last year, having lost her marketing job when the entire world was thrown into the chaos of the pandemic.

“It is hard to beat the thrill and excitement of owning a very special luxury handbag. And the great thing is that pre-owned designer gems are now more readily available, and in good time, now that we’ll all soon be able to get out and socialise again”, Jillian Morkan says.

Designer handbags are made by craftsmen to exceptional standards, so repair and refurbishment is very effective, something regularly undertaken by the Legacy Handbags owner.

It is much easier to perfectly restore a quality bag or wallet, unlike something that is badly made in the first place, and not intended to last, the luxury retailer explains.

For those aching to get their hands on the perfect pouch or a terrific tote, without compromising their values, some fantastic new pre-loved stock goes online this week at legacyhandbags.com. Some of the classic styles from the luxury brands and major design houses include;

Rare Chanel Single Flap Classic Jumbo in Black Caviar Leather

Priced at €6,600, the Chanel Jumbo is unusual in that it can be worn as a crossbody, unlike the medium flap bag. Chanel no longer make the Jumbo in a single flap; it was discontinued in 2014, making this both a desirable and a rare piece. This bag was made approximately in 2008/2009. It comes with its Chanel authenticity card, the original box and dustbag, and an independent Entrupy authenticity certificate.

Gucci Marmont Mini Bags

A beautiful leather crossbody with gold-toned hardware that can be worn in three ways. Legacy Handbags has two of these beauties, in both black and red. They come in their original Gucci dustbags and are like new, in absolute mint condition! The normal RRP is €1,690 new, but the Legacy bargain price is just €1,295 for a luxury classic.

There are over fifty pre-loved bags and wallets by luxury labels currently available at Legacy Handbags. The company is also now offering payment plans directly, and through Humm by Flexify, so shoppers can spread the cost into smaller payments.

She also sources unique handbags for clients and organises refurbishment of high- quality vintage bags and heirloom pieces. Bag rescue is close to Jillian Morkan’s heart, and rejuvenating the classics is easier than it sounds and very worthwhile, she advises.

“Don’t underestimate what a professional restoration expert can do with your favourite luxury items”, she says.

Authentic Gucci, YSL, Chanel, Mulberry and Louis Vuitton bags and wallets, including rare editions, are among the online stock at legacyhandbags.com, some of which come as new, or are less than a few years old and barely used.