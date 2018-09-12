Our fave Love Island star could be heading into I’m A Celeb

Talk about cashing in!

Love Island might be over for another year but the reality TV stars that it has spawned are only getting started.

Fan (and personal) fave Wes Nelson might not have taken home the crown in the villa this summer but he might do so on another show before the year is out.

Wes has confirmed that he's been having talks about another big telly job but he's keeping his cards close to his chest for the moment.

The 20-year-old design engineer has become one of the nation's favourites from this year's Love Island and since leaving the villa with gf Megan Barton-Hanson, they have been probably the most-talked-about pair.

So it's no surprise really that the hilarious former Islander looks like he could be back on our screens before we know it.

As whispers for the I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! line-up continue to swirl, what did Wes have to say about his potential involvement?

Wes said, ‘I’m doing a couple of TV shows, but they’re in discussion so you’ll have to wait and see. It’s all confidential but you’ll see.''

What about the jungle? He grinned, ''it's all but confidential but you’ll see.''

I'm A Celebrity line-up: Love Island's Wes Nelson fuels rumours as he confirms big TV talks 'It's al… https://t.co/16Z4Flqmzh (@opennservice) September 11, 2018

His gal Megan has decided to take another route and avoid the club PAs for a career in fashion.

The 24-year-old said, ''I've always loved fashion. I’m about to go to loads of shows at London Fashion Week, so that will be good. That’s how I want to rebrand myself.''

Looks like great things are ahead for this couple – good luck with it lads!