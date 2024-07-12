Love Island’s Uma & Wil share love declarations after first date

Uma and Wil have shared a glimpse into their first date!

The Love Island stars have continued their romance in the real world, after leaving the famous Spanish villa earlier this week.

During Tuesday night’s episode of the hit ITV series, Wil was dumped from the villa after new bombshell Reuben chose to steal and couple up with Uma. Heartbroken by the thought of Wil leaving without her, Uma tearfully decided to exit with him.

Uma’s decision came as a shock to many fans, as the pair had been on rocky ground following Wil’s unfaithful antics in Casa Amor.

Now, as they adjust to life outside of the villa, the couple have seemingly reached a huge relationship milestone.

Earlier today, Uma took to her Instagram account to share numerous paparazzi photos of herself and Wil enjoying their first date night together.

“First of many date nights!! Yay. So happy to be out with my blueberry,” Uma gushed in her caption.

“Wouldn’t have wanted it to go any other way,” the 23-year-old continued, before going on to thank viewers for their support.

“Thankyou for all the support and the lovely messages. Lots of love to absolutely everyone,” she added.

In the comments section of her post, Wil decided to declare his affections for his partner as he replied: “Love you”, alongside a red love heart.

“Love YOU,” Uma responded directly to Wil, seemingly confirming that the couple have now shared love declarations off-camera.

Below Uma’s post, many Love Island viewers have taken the opportunity to express their hopes for their relationship to work out.

Credit: Wil Anderson Instagram

“Wil you better prove us the f**k wrong and treat her right!!! love you Uma,” one fan wrote.

“He better not mess this up, we’re trying so hard to support her decision,” another wished.

“You stayed true to yourself and that’s something you should be proud of,” a third viewer added.

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on ITV2.