Love Island star Tommy Fury shows off his new boohooMAN style edit

Tommy Fury seems to be turning his attention to the fashion world, after collaborating with UK clothing brand boohooMAN on a new edit.

The boxer found fame while appearing on the 2019 series of Love Island, and finished as the runner-up alongside Molly-Mae Hague.

His influencer girlfriend has just launched her own collection with PrettyLittleThing, but the pair don't appear to be comparing themselves to each other.

The 20-year-old has launched his first fashion edit after being announced as one of the brand's ambassadors, telling Metro.co.uk;

"I was always a massive boohooMAN supporter, even before I went in the villa – it’s a clothing brand I always did wear. It’s a massive privilege to be working with boohooMAN, it’s a pleasure to be on board.

"You should always feel comfortable and feel happy in what you wear. Fashion is a big thing – we’ve always got to be staying fresh now, haven’t we?" His fashion credentials are rising, for sure.

Tommy launched the edit with a slew of celebrity friends at London's SushiSamba on Monday, with Molly-Mae Hague, Curtis Pritchard and Maura Higgins, AJ Pritchard, India Reynolds and Joanna Chimonides showing their support.

He added to Metro.co.uk that himself and Molly-Mae don't argue over their fashion branding;

"No competition, none at all – never has, never will be. We both couldn’t be happier for each other. Molly’s doing great things with PLT, I’m doing great things with boohooMAN. We’re just enjoying every day as it comes."

The reality star is looking better than ever in the images, sporting all-white and all-black tracksuits and fashionable trainers.

Tommy is following in the footsteps of fellow Love Island cast members Wes Nelson and Josh Denzel, who signed with the global online retailer last year.

Samir Kamani, CEO of boohooMAN, said in a statement: "We are pleased to welcome Tommy on board. We have lots of exciting projects coming up with him so keep a close eye!

"He was a fan of the brand before going on to the show so our collaboration feels like a natural progression for both of us."