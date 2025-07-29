Love Island’s Shaughna Phillips reveals gender of her second child

Shaughna Phillips has revealed the gender of her little one!

Last month, the former Love Island star announced that she is expecting her second child with her partner, Billy Webb. The couple are already parents to their two-year-old daughter Lucia.

Now, as she continues to document her pregnancy, Shaughna has thrilled her fanbase by confirming if she will be welcoming a son or daughter!

Earlier today, the 31-year-old took to Instagram to share a video of herself, Billy and toddler Lucia opening up a box to discover a pink bunny teddy, revealing that the family-of-three will be gaining another daughter.

“It’s a…” Shaughna simply teased in her caption.

Following her exciting news, many of Shaughna’s fans have since been taking to her comments section to express their delight for her.

“Two girls are the best! So happy for you xx,” one follower replied.

“A little sister is a best friend for life,” another added.

On June 22, Shaughna announced her pregnancy with her second child, following the birth of Lucia in April 2023.

At the time, the expectant mum took to Instagram to upload a video montage containing her positive pregnancy test, her blossoming bump, and Lucia wearing a t-shirt with the phrase: ‘In my big sister era’.

“Adding a little more love to our family…” Shaughna gushed.

After finding out the gender of her unborn baby several months ago, the reality star filmed a candid reaction to the news.

“I don’t know whether I have that gender disappointment feeling, but it was the opposite to the one I envisaged. I don’t know the best way to describe it. I don’t want to give too much away, but I had an idea of my children,” Shaughna explained in her video.

“I also had reasons for why I wanted a boy or a girl, so I am happy. It took me a minute to get my head around it, but I’m happy now and I’m excited,” she continued.

In the caption of her video, Shaughna wrote: “On the topic of gender disappointment, I definitely didn’t have it, but I can understand people that do!"