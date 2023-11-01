Love Island’s Shaughna Phillips reveals exciting new career move

Shaughna Phillips has announced an exciting new career change.

The former Love Island star, known for her appearance in the villa during the winter series of 2020, has teamed up with her pal and celebrity make-up artist Holly Connolly to take a new step in her career path.

Shaughna and Holly have revealed they are releasing a podcast based on their motherhood journeys and experiences.

Shaughna is mum to Lucia, whom she welcomed into the world in April of this year, while Holly is mum to Cici, who was born back in March.

Sharing the news on social media, Shaughna couldn’t contain her excitement as she jokingly admitted she was, “Screaming, shaking, throwing up”, now that the podcast title has been announced.

Revealing their podcast is called Oh, Baby Podcast, the pair took to Instagram to share what listeners can expect from their show.

On the podcast’s official Instagram page they wrote, “It’s finally here!! Our new podcast Oh, Baby! is about two best friends navigating the beautiful chaos of motherhood from two different worlds”.

“Episode 1 drops on November 8th – mark your calendars and get ready to laugh, cry, and relate as we navigate the highs and lows of parenting together!”.

Many of Shaughna and Holly’s pals and former Love Island stars wasted no time in heading to the comments to congratulate them on their new endeavour.

Paige Turley penned, “Eeeee go on girlies!!”.

“This is going to be ICONIC!!! Well done my girls!!”, said Demi Jones, while Nicole Bass added, “Wohoo”.

In the description of the podcast, it reveals, “Shaughna Phillips and Holly Connolly had babies at almost exactly the same time and in Oh, Baby they share the ups and downs of being new mums”.

“They're best mates but doing things a bit differently: Shaughna, who you'll know from Love island, is unexpectedly a single mum and Holly, a make-up artist and fertility campaigner is raising her daughter with her husband, who's not a first time Dad”.

It concludes, “They wouldn't have it any other way but their busy, high profile working lives have changed dramatically with the arrival of Lucia and Cici. Anxiety, body-confidence, post baby sex drive, childcare challenges – no subject is off limits as they share their new lives as parents in all its messy detail”.