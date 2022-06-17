Love Island’s Olivia Bowen shares family snap as son turns one week old

Former Love Island star Olivia Bowen celebrates her son Abel turning one week old today in the cutest way possible- an adorable family picture.

Olivia has taken to Instagram to share the lovely photo of her with her husband Alex holding their new addition. Liv’s hand is carefully placed in front of their son's face to help keep him hidden from social media. The happy couple look so pleased to be new parents in the snap as they enjoy the sunny weather.

To mark the tot turning one week old she wrote, “Everything. How are you a week old today”, in the caption.

Friends and fans of the 28-year-old headed to the comments to share kind messages for the pair of them and their little family.

Made In Chelsea star Ashley James wrote, “The teeniest [heart-eye emoji].

“Bring on the baby spam!!!”, penned one excited fan. A second fan added, “Congratulations to you both”.

“Awwwww this is the SWEETEST!!! You guys are the best [heart emoji], added another follower”.

This morning, the reality television star also revealed that they were having professional photographs taken of their little one and we can't wait to see how they turned out!

The Bowens announced that their son had made an appearance into the world last Sunday. Olivia wrote, “Abel Jacob Bowen. You are everything. 10/06/22”, while Alex revealed their bundle of joy’s nickname by penning, “Abel Jacob Bowen, but you can call him AJ… The day our lives changed for the better 10/06/22”.

Olivia and Alex first met on Love Island in 2016 and ended up being runners-up on the show. The couple went on to get engaged in New York the next year and tied the knot on September 15, 2018 in Olivia’s hometown of Essex.

Bowen made the exciting announcement that they were expecting their first child together on January 1 of this year.