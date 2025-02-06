Love Island’s Olivia and Alex Bowen expecting their second child

The Bowen household is about to get a little bit bigger!

Olivia and Alex Bowen have announced that they are expecting their second child together.

The couple – who first met on Love Island's second series in 2016 and finished the show as runners-up – are already parents to their two-year-old son Abel.

Olivia and Alex recently took to social media to share the wonderful news of their pregnancy.

In a joint Instagram post, the happy couple chose to upload a video montage of Olivia’s growing bump.

The sweet clips also showcase the moment that Olivia revealed her positive pregnancy test to Alex, as well as the couple informing Abel that he will soon have a younger sibling.

“A moment, a love – baby no2 – we’re waiting for you,” Olivia and Alex captioned their joint post.

Following their heartwarming pregnancy announcement, many of the couple’s fellow famous faces have since been taking to their comments section to express their well-wishes.

“Congrats guys! Xx,” replied fellow Love Island alum Amy Hart, who appeared on the hit ITV show in 2019.

“Such gorgeous news, congratulations guys,” responded former The Only Way Is Essex star Lauren Pope.

“OMG…. the best news ever. Congratulations guys x,” added former I’m A Celeb winner Vicky Pattison.

Following their stint on Love Island in 2016, Olivia and Alex blossomed their relationship for several years before they tied the knot in September 2018 at Gosfield Hall in Essex.

In January 2022, the reality stars delighted fans when they announced that they were expecting their first child together. In June of that year, they welcomed their son Abel.

In recent years, Olivia has spoken out about how her desire to have another child has also been affected by her struggles with anxiety.

In January of last year, the TV star shared with OK!: “When you’ve had a child, you don’t know if it's going to make it better or worse. At first, it made it better, then it made it worse. It’s a bit of a whirlwind.”