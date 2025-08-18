Love Island’s Olivia & Alex Bowen welcome second child with sweet name

Olivia and Alex Bowen have become parents again!

The former Love Island finalists have confirmed that they have welcomed their second child together.

Olivia and Alex – who have been together since 2016 – are now parents to a bouncing baby girl, joining their three-year-old son Abel.

Proud mum Olivia recently took to social media to announce the wonderful news of her daughter’s birth, as well as her full name.

On her Instagram account, the 31-year-old chose to post three adorable photos of the family-of-four, as well as a personalised blanket with her little girl’s moniker, Siena Grace.

“I can’t even find the words other than to say our beautiful girl Siena is here, and we are all bursting with love,” Olivia gushed in her caption, before going on to hint that she had a difficult birth.

“It wasn’t an easy ride but every second worth it a thousand times over. I love my babies,” she added.

Following their exciting update, many of Olivia and Alex’s fellow Love Island alumni have since been taking to their comments section to extend their well-wishes.

“Congratulations guys! She’s perfect,” replied Shaughna Phillips, who is also expecting her second child.

“Aw congratulations!” penned Samie Elishi.

“Congratulations to you all,” added Kendall Rae Knight.

On February 6, Olivia and Alex delighted their fans when they announced that they were expecting their second child together.

One week later, Olivia shared the heartbreaking news that she had initially been expecting twins, but tragically lost one of her unborn children eight weeks into her pregnancy.

The devastating loss was a result of Vanishing Twin Syndrome, which is caused by one twin growing much quicker than the other, and the smaller baby's embryo becoming naturally absorbed.

Speaking to The Sun at the time, Olivia recalled the moment when she was informed of her lost twin.

“I just didn’t believe it. I sat there thinking: ‘No, it’s going to come back.’ And what made me more upset was seeing Alex’s face because he had been so positive,” she admitted.