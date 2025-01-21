Love Island’s Nicole Samuel breaks silence on Ciaran Davies split

Nicole Samuel has opened up for the first time about her split from Ciaran Davies.

Last month, the former Love Island stars confirmed that they had ended their relationship after just five months together.

The pair first met during last summer’s series of the hit ITV show, and later finished Love Island in second place.

At the time, representatives for the Welsh stars stated that their breakup was “mutual” and “amicable”, and that they will “remain good friends going forward".

Now, one month on from the announcement of her split, Nicole has chosen to break her silence on the matter.

Speaking to MailOnline at a FakeBake event in London, the 24-year-old reiterated that she has no hard feelings towards her ex.

“We are on good terms, nothing bad happened which makes it easier to deal with it. Coming out into the real world sometimes it just doesn't work and that's okay,” Nicole explained.

“In [the villa], it isn't real life and sometimes you come out and drift apart. We still get on and there's no resentment there,” she continued.

Nicole then went on to confirm that she doesn’t intend to start dating again any time soon.

“No dating apps, not dating at all at the moment, it's not for me. I want to focus on single me, not dating boys but being with my family, and experience all the work I've got coming up. At the moment, dating shows ain't for me,” she detailed.

Nicole also revealed that she was approached by ITV producers to sign up for the new series of Love Island: All Stars, just 24 hours after she confirmed her breakup with Ciaran.

“I got asked to do [All Stars] this year, but it is too soon. We announced the breakup on the Monday and the next day they were in contact, so it was too soon. I need time to heal,” she insisted.

“I'm not rushing from one thing to another boy. Mentally and physically I couldn't do it. I'm still processing the breakup,” Nicole concluded.