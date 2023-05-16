Love Island’s Montana Brown shares lavish baby shower snaps

Montana Brown has been celebrating the fact that she is about to become a mum!

The former Love Island star is just a few weeks away from giving birth to her first child, alongside her fiancé Mark O'Connor. The couple are due to welcome a baby boy next month.

To mark the end of her pregnancy nearing, the mum-to-be has enjoyed celebrating with a luxurious baby shower.

Taking to Instagram last night, Montana treated her 1.2M followers to a few glimpses into the luxurious party.

Credit: Montana Brown Instagram

As well as posing with a few of her invited guests, the reality star also unveiled an adorable snap of herself and Mark, both of them cradling her growing baby bump.

The wonderful celebrations took place on Richmond Riverside in London, with Montana enjoying a lavish boat party.

“baby shower of dreams,” Montana gushed in her caption alongside her post.

“feeling so lucky we have the most supportive and kind women around us to celebrate baby boys arrival,” the expectant mum continued.

Credit: Montana Brown Instagram

“My beautiful friends organised this surprise shower for me,” Montana penned. “thank you to all my wonderful friends for being a part of the special day.”

Many famous faces have since taken to Montana’s comment section to share their amazement at the stunning party.

“You look so happy,” wrote Kate Ferdinand, who is also currrently expecting with her husband Rio.

“Awww so proud of u and excited for you xxx,” commented Montana’s fellow Love Island contestant Georgia Harrison.

“you look sooo happy. Can't wait to see you xx,” added former Made In Chelsea star Ashley James.

Credit: Montana Brown Instagram

Montana and Mark first announced their pregnancy to the world on Christmas Eve. The pair took to social media to post a heartwarming video montage of their pregnancy journey so far, as well as Montana and Mark displaying her small bump at the beach.

“Baby O’Connor coming next summer,” they teased at the time.

Montana and Mark also delighted fans one month ago by revealing that they are now engaged, ahead of welcoming their newborn.

“Love of my life, can't wait to marry my best friend,” Montana penned on Instagram on April 17. We couldn't be happier for them!