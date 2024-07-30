Love Island’s Montana Brown excitedly reveals she’s pregnant

Montana Brown is pregnant!

Congratulations are in order for Montana as she has announced that she is expecting another bundle of joy with her fiancé Mark O’Connor.

The former Love Island star, who appeared on the reality show back in 2017, welcomed her son, Jude, into the world in June 2023.

Montana shared the exciting pregnancy news on social media and showcased a glimpse at her blossoming baby bump.

She headed to Instagram to share a video of herself enjoying a family holiday in Montenegro to her 1.1M followers.

In the short clip, Montana is wearing a gorgeous white dress and smiles from ear to ear as she looks out at the sunset and cradles her growing baby bump.

The former reality star captioned the sweet post, which was set to Stargazing by Myles Smith, “Two under two let’s go”.

Many fans and famous faces headed to the comments to congratulate Montana on her wonderful news.

Former Love Island star Molly-Mae Hague wrote, “Omg amazing !!! Congratulations beautiful girl”.

“Yes Montana!!! You’ve got this. Congratulations!! Xxxx”, said podcast host and author Giovanna Fletcher.

Former Made in Chelsea star Ashley Louise James penned, “The best news!! So happy for you”.

Last month, Montana and Mark celebrated their baby boy turning one year old. The couple marked Jude’s special day with an intimate party at home with friends and family.

When opening up about the milestone occasion, Montana explained, “my baby is 1. what a special day with friends and family”.

Earlier this year, Brown shared an insight into her motherhood journey, reflecting back on when she was still expecting Jude.

At the time she revealed, “I actually LOVED being pregnant it was such a special experience and it really made me respect my body so much more I’m still in awe”.

“This chapter has been hard, the lack of sleep etc is so tough, I legit cried when someone beeped me in the car recently and I always feel one beep or one comment away from having a meltdown but it’s such a humbling experience”.

Montana admitted, “I am in awe of the mums that do it on their own, don’t have family around to support and who just don’t get a break because I am so fortunate to have support around me and I am STILL in the thick of it”.

“But despite how tired I have been, Jude gets me through, his smile first thing in the morning is just priceless”.