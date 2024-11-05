Love Island’s Molly Smith discusses marriage plans with Tom Clare

Molly Smith has been speaking about her future with her boyfriend Tom Clare.

Molly and Tom’s romance blossomed after appearing on Love Island: All Stars together earlier this year.

After winning the spin-off game show, Molly and Tom announced that they had bought their first home together in August.

In an interview with OK!, Molly has now shared an insight into her and Tom’s plans to tie the knot and welcome children into the world together.

When asked if she and Tom have spoken about marriage and the possibility of having children together in the future, Milly revealed, “Yes, we definitely talk about it because we’re obviously serious”.

“We know it’s going to happen one day but we’re not in a mad rush for it. We’re just loving what each day brings and taking our time with things”.

“We’ve got our heads down to get renovation done and dusted and enjoying the process. So yes those are things we definitely want, but it won’t be any time soon”.

The former reality star was also asked how renovations of her new house are going, to which she replied, “I’m loving it. I’ve been getting the drills out and knocking walls down. We want to be in the thick of it because we want to feel a sense of achievement and think, “We did this”.

Admitting she’s in ‘no rush’ for little ones yet after being questioned about if she’s chosen which room in her new home could be a nursery, Smith confessed, “Ha, I don’t know about that! I think the room that the nursery would be is actually my walk-in wardrobe. I’m not in a rush for children”.