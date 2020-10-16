Molly-Mae shares a scary health update after mole-removal surgery

Love Island’s Molly-Mae Hague gave her fans a shocking health update on social media yesterday, after revealing earlier this week that she had been in hospital and that it hadn’t been easy for her.

The influencer revealed yesterday on Instagram stories, that she had received some scary results following a mole removal which she had just a few weeks ago.

“So about three weeks ago now I was advised that a mole I had on my leg needed removing. I had the procedure done within a few days,” Molly-Mae started.

“Last week I received the results back and it's safe to say they were not at all what I was expecting. I've been trying to process the information I received whilst being super busy with work and it's not been easy.”

“I'm still not able to give my full diagnosis until my further surgery has taken place and I've received those results but for now I'm just trying to stay positive,” she added.

“I never thought at 21 something like this would happen to me and it's very scary but all I know is that I absolutely need to share my story and what I'm going through to raise awareness of the situation,” Molly-Mae admitted.

Credit: instagram.com/mollymaehague

Vowing that “your health must come first,” the former Love Island star then relented that some of her 4.8 million followers might have gone through a similar situation, and asked that they reach out to her to talk about their experiences.

This shocking news comes just a few weeks after Molly-Mae took to her Instagram stories to talk about a mole on her leg which appeared out of nowhere.

The 21-year-old wasn’t even aware of the new mole, and it was actually her mum who drew her attention to it, after spotting it while watching her daughter on TV last year.

Credit: instagram.com/mollymaehague

Since then Molly-Mae has had the mole removed, as she updated her followers on social media, saying, “Not going to go into too much detail until I have my results back next week but this just goes to show how important getting different doctors opinions is.”

“So relieved to have it gone. I’ll keep you all updated. I just need to share this because I can’t stress the importance of this situation enough.”