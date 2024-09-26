Love Island’s Millie Court & Liam Reardon reveal huge career move

Millie Court and Liam Reardon have taken a big step in their careers.

The couple, who first met and went on to win the seventh series of Love Island in 2021, briefly ended their relationship in the summer of 2022.

Millie later confirmed in August of last year that she and Liam had rekindled their romance.

Now, the pair have revealed that they are set to release their own podcast together, which will share an insight into how they navigate their long distance relationship as well as other topics.

While opening up about the exciting news, Millie shared a snap of their podcast poster to her 1.9M Instagram followers.

She captioned the post, “Eeeekkkkk!! ITS OFFICIAL, Liam and I have launched our very own podcast”.

“As we navigate our long distance relationship and everything in between, we thought why not bring you along on the ride!”.

“Sometimes we’ll be filming together and sometimes apart in our wales and Essex homes, catching up on everything we got up to that week, our funny stories, our arguments, what really happened between us and so much more”.

Court then added, “Launching 1ST OCTOBER!!! Listen to the trailer now wherever you get your podcasts and you’ll be able to watch the full episode on YouTube”.

Liam also spoke about the podcast news on his Instagram as he shared the same image as Millie and wrote, “Here we go. Liam & Millie podcast is here, my mother always said I’ve got too much to say for myself, well here I am putting this big mouth to work”.

“Can’t wait to start this next journey with my Girl @milliegracecourt where you’ll be hearing all about our life, long distance relationship & everything in between anddd the odd dad joke here & there (there’ll be lots of them)”.

Reardon went on to say, “So if you’re interested then check out the trailer now wherever you get your podcasts & tune in everyday Tuesday starting from the 1st October. You can watch the full episodes on YouTube. Big Love L&M”.

Many fans and former Love Island stars headed to the comments to congratulate the pair on their news.

Lochan Nowacki wrote, “Excited for this. les goooo”.

“Love this”, admitted Faye Winter, while Whitney Adebayo exclaimed, “WOOOOOO”.