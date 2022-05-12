Love Island’s Malin Andersson shares sentimental pic with baby Xaya

Former Love Island star Malin Andersson has shared an inspirational snap of her and three-month-old Xaya.

Malin posted a photo of herself stripped down to her underwear while holding baby Xaya. She captioned the photo, “3 MONTHS POST-PARTUM. I can’t believe she was inside me! How beautiful life is”.

“How amazing are our bodies?”, she added.

Andersson then gave her new book a shout-out. “‘Positivity is our Superpower’- an honest guide and journey on my life on how I overcame body dysmorphia- link in bio”.

Celeb friends shared supportive messages in the comments for Malin. Social media influencer Mandi Vakili wrote, “So beautiful”.

Model Tegan Martin penned, “MISS YOU”, with Georgia Kousoulou adding heart eye emojis.

Fans of the former reality television star also had very kind and appreciative words to share with the 29-year-old.

One fan wrote, “I’m also 3 months PP and it’s SO nice to see a postpartum body that represents mine. Thank you”.

“Oh wow what a beautiful image to see this morning. Mother Nature at its very best right there in every way in this photo xx”, said another.

A third added, “It’s amazing how much our bodies change during and after, every body is beautiful no matter how it looks, you look amazing”.

Malin welcomed Xaya into the world in January of this year. She also gave birth to a baby girl in December 2018 but baby Consly tragically passed away a month after she was born.