Love Island’s Lucinda rekindles romance with her Irish footballer ex

It seems the former Islander Lucinda Strafford is no longer on the market for a man, as she’s reunited with her ex, Irish footballer Aaron Connolly.

The couple have reportedly rekindled their romance and are currently “taking things slow”.

The 21-year-old Brighton native and her footballer beau previously dated and broke up before Lucinda entered the Love Island villa earlier this summer in search for love.

However, her reality dating show endeavours didn’t exactly go to plan. After her first romance with Brad ended in a brutal dumping, Lucinda then turned her attention to luxury events host Aaron Francis.

While the pair might have left the villa hand in hand, the relationship didn’t last long on the outside, with the couple remaining friends.

Earlier this month Lucinda was spotted getting quite cosy with her Irish former flame, Aaron Connolly, and rumours began flying with people speculating whether or not the two were back together.

Setting the record straight, Lucinda revealed in an interview with OK! Magazine that she and her Irish footballer are making a go of it — albeit, quite slowly.

“So, yeah, we are sort of talking again. We're seeing where things go, we're not back together as such but we're taking it step by step,” the Brighton native revealed.

Recalling her exit from the villa, Lucinda said, “I came out the villa… It didn't work out between me and Aaron, it was very reciprocated where we both said: 'Maybe not, maybe we're better friends'”

“And then, obviously I met Brad a couple of times and that sort of fizzled out as well. I feel like maybe there was a reason it didn't work in the villa so it wasn't going to work outside.”

"Then, obviously, I was single and [Aaron Connolly] sort of reached out and then the rest is sort off…” *history*!