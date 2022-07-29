Love Island’s Liam Llewellyn reveals more details about his shock exit

By Emma Costello

Ex-islander Liam Llewellyn has been revealing further details about his sudden exit from Love Island.

Fans of the dating show were shocked when, just six days into this summer’s series, the cheeky chappy Welsh lad announced that he was going to be leaving the villa.

Viewers had initially coupled him up with Gemma Owen, but it soon became clear that there was no spark between the pair, and so Liam began to struggle.

His decision shocked both Islanders and viewers alike, as Liam admitted at the now-iconic firepit, “I know what 100% Liam looks like, and I’m miles off that.”

Since leaving the villa, the 23-year-old has been speaking to the MailOnline and has disclosed more details about his decision. “I was expected to do things for a TV show and I couldn’t be myself. I didn’t want to do it. It is a TV show and it is produced. It’s not all natural”, he admitted.

Liam detailed the pressures of being on one of the world’s most famous dating shows. “In my head I was not in the right position to take part in a TV show because that’s what you’re doing. You have to go on dates, do challenges, and you’re not in control of any of it.”

Behind the scenes, the show’s producers did everything they could to try and convince Liam to stay, but his mind had been made up. “I had loads of meetings with the execs, the series editor, and professional physiologists but after a couple of days of feeling the way I did, I made the decision on my own behalf that it wasn’t right for me to carry on,” he elaborated.

Liam expressed that he felt extremely “confused and gutted” at the time, and was understandably “very emotional” when he had to say goodbye to his fellow castmates. However, he is certain that he made the right decision.

“When you have that gut feeling and believe you’re not your normal self, you can’t be afraid to make that choice, even if it’s scary at first,” he concluded.