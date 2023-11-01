Love Island’s Kendall Rae Knight drops hint about baby name

Kendall Rae Knight has been dropping baby name hints.

The former Love Island star, known for taking part in the dating show in 2018, announced the wonderful news that she’s expecting her first child with her footballer partner Andrew Hughes in September.

As her due date nears closer, Kendall has shared an insight into her baby name ideas, revealing that she and Andrew have had a name chosen for their little one for ‘years’.

While opening up on social media, the mum-to-be admitted she won’t be telling people what the moniker is until her bundle of joy arrives because ‘people have so many opinions’.

Answering a Q&A on her Instagram Stories for her 753K followers, Kendall received a question that asks, “Have you got any baby names yet?”.

Knight replied by explaining, “So I used to lie when people asked me this question and be like, ‘No, no we’ve not thought of anything’”.

“And then people would ask Andrew and he’d be like, 'Yeah we know. We’re just keeping it to ourselves'”.

She went on to say, “We’ve literally had our baby name for years but we’re just keeping it to ourselves because people have so many opinions”.

“It was going to be the same name whether it was a boy or a girl. It’s more of a boy’s name so it fits perfect".

“But I did actually really like it for a girl. It’s just such a cute baby name. When it’s older, like a teenager, we may shorten it and it may get a nickname from all its friends or even Andrew because sometimes Andrew calls it slightly different”.

Kendall added, “As a baby, it’s going to be its full name, but yeah, it’s so cute! You’ll know in like four months time… you’ll know soon anyway”.

Just last week, Kendall revealed the exciting news that she and Andrew are expecting a baby boy.

The couple had an intimate gender reveal with just the two of them finding out they’re having a son by opening an envelope with the gender inside, in front of a sunset.

When announcing the news, the former reality TV star exclaimed, “It’s a little …BABY BOY!!!! This was the happiest, most magical moment for us so far!”.