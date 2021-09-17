Love Island’s Kaz and Tyler share plans to get married & have kids

One of our favourite couples from this year’s season of Love Island, Kaz Kamwi and Tyler Cruickshank, have just shared some very exciting plans for their future together and we couldn’t be more delighted!

Despite hitting quite a significant rough patch in the Love Island villa following those Casa Amor shenanigans, Kaz and Tyler are stronger than ever and are even on the same page when it comes to their future plans.

While speaking to Digital Spy, the lovebirds discussed their five year plan, which happens to include marriage AND babies.

In five years both Kaz and Tyler will be 31-years-old, with each of them admitting that they hope to have started a family by then. Kaz said that she hopes to have had the first of their two children by that time.

She also would like to be married and have done a lot of travelling. However, when Tyler heard the word ‘marriage’ he definitely was taken aback, as Kaz insisted, “Yeah babe, married. Yeah, we’re getting married”.

The two then broke out into a fit of giggles as Tyler realised that this wasn’t exactly up for debate, as Kaz insisted, “it’s happening!”

Kaz and Tyler were one of the fan favourite couples in the villa this year, finishing the series in fourth place. Since exiting the series and returning to the real world, Tyler has made things official and asked Kaz to be his girlfriend.

By the sounds of it, this is only the beginning of their wonderful journey together — we can't wait to see what's next!