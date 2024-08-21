Love Island’s Jessie & Will share huge update on home renovations

Jessie Wynter and Will Young have shared a huge update on their home renovations.

The lovebirds, who met and fell in love on the ninth season of Love Island, have been inseparable ever since they left the show.

After recently revealing they’re in a ‘temporary house until they find their dream location’, the couple have revealed they’re starting renovations on their home.

Taking to Instagram, Jessie shared a snap of Will with a paint roller to her 965K followers on her Stories.

She excitedly announced, “Home renovations have started. First stop bedroom & living room”.

“Any recommendations on floor colours”, Wynter then asked her fans.

Yesterday, Will also shared an insight into the renovations as he posted a TikTok to his 2M followers titled, ‘Renovating our whole house’.

Credit: Jessie Renée Wynter Instagram

He captioned the video, “House renovations have started !! First job was moving everything out which is why theres lots of mess and now onto the walls!”.

“If anyone has recommendations on what colours for the flooring we would also love that! We are planning to do the kitchen too so kitchen floor recommendations we would also love !”.

In the clip, Will could be seen buying paint testers for his and Jessie’s new bedroom, and later swatched them on the wall.

Many fans of the reality stars headed to the comments of the video to share their excitement on the home update.

@farmerwill_ House renovations have started !! First job was moving everything out which is why theres lots of mess and now onto the walls! If anyone has recommendations on what colours for the flooring we would also love that! We are planning to do the kitchen too so kitchen floor recommendations we would also love ! @Jessie Renee Wynter original sound – Farmer Will

One fan wrote, “can't wait to see the end results”.

“Love watching the house renovations”, penned a second, while a third fan said, “Good luckkkkk”.

Jessie also commented on the clip to say, “Excited for the renovations !!”.

During an interview with OK! earlier this year, Jessie revealed, “We are looking to buy together, which is really exciting but house hunting is not as easy as people make it out to be”.

“We’re in a temporary place until we find that dream spot and location”.