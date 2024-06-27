Love Island’s Hayley Hughes celebrates first birthday as a mum

Hayley Hughes has been celebrating a very special occasion.

The former Love Island star, who found fame on the ITV dating show back in 2018, is marking her very first birthday since becoming a mum.

Hayley welcomed the birth of her first child, a baby boy named Cody, in August of last year with her boyfriend.

As she reaches this milestone birthday, Hayley has penned a heartfelt tribute about her son.

Taking to Instagram, Hughes posted a collection of photos from her birthday celebrations to her 740K followers.

The snaps show the sweet birthday cake she received and a stunning pink Chanel handbag.

The former reality star also unveiled a black and white video of her son wearing a party hat and playing with a balloon.

In the caption of the post, Hayley wrote, “birthday girl. gorgeous morning with my two boys! first birthday as my Cody’s mummy”.

“you are the best gift of them all my boy”, she then admitted.

Many fans and famous faces headed to the comments to send birthday wishes to the mum-of-one, including some Love Island stars.

Shaughna Phillips said, “Happy birthday darling!”. “Happy birthday my beautiful girl. I love you always”, wrote Rosie Anna Williams.

Former Ex on the Beach star Che Mcsorley added, “Happy birthday my girl love you so much xxxx Last pic Cody my gorgeous boy”.

Last week, Hayley celebrated a milestone for her baby boy as she revealed that he started crawling.

Sharing an adorable video of him crawling on social media, Hughes said, “this video makes me so happy, my baby is crawling .. ILYSM”.

While enjoying a family holiday in the Maldives earlier this year, Hayley described Cody as her ‘mini bestie’, explaining, “life with you is so much better my mini bestie”.