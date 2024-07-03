Love Island’s Harriett reflects on bitter feud with castmate Jess

Harriett Blackmore has revealed where she stands now with one of her castmates.

The Love Island star shocked viewers last week when she was dumped from the villa after a public vote. After entering the villa as one of the original cast members, Harriett concluded her time on the show alongside her beau, Ronnie Vint.

However, during her stint in the Love Island villa, Harriett developed a rivalry with her co-star Jess White. At the time of her departure, Harriett and Jess had become more bitter with each other, and Harriett even denied Jess the chance to say her goodbyes.

Now, as she reflects on her time on the hit ITV reality show, Harriett has detailed how she feels about her castmate.

In an interview with Heat Magazine, the 24-year-old was quizzed on how she left things with Jess.

“There was just nothing else to say. Like, I’m not a fake person and I can’t react fake. So, in that situation, I just thought, ‘Why are you even talking to me?’” Harriett explained.

“Like, so much had happened and I was just leaving the villa, so I kind of just wanted to leave that whole situation in the villa,” she continued, recalling the moment that she ignored Jess as she packed up her things.

Harriett then went on to note if she would handle her situation with Jess differently.

“Looking back, all the things she said about me in the villa, I probably would have taken a different approach, but I don’t really care anymore. I’m out here, she’s in there, so,” she teased.

The reality star also revealed if she intends to reach out to Jess when she eventually leaves the villa.

“Probably won’t be getting an Instagram follow, but there’s nothing I can do about it now,” Harriett concluded.

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on ITV2.