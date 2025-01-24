Love Island’s Faye Winter gives candid update on hyperpigmentation

Faye Winter has given her fanbase an update on her skin condition.

Last year, the former Love Island finalist revealed that she has been experiencing an ongoing struggle with hyperpigmentation.

The condition makes some areas of your skin darker than others. Your skin can become patchy with brown, black, gray, red or pink spots. Typically, hyperpigmentation develops from increased sun exposure and a lack of wearing sunscreen.

Credit: Faye Winter Instagram

Now, several months after sharing her diagnosis, Faye has delivered an update on the progress of her hyperpigmentation.

Last night, the 29-year-old took to her Instagram stories to reply to fans’ queries in a Q&A. At one point, one of Faye’s followers asked her: “How is your pigmentation now?”

The reality star then went on to detail that she has received an additional skin diagnosis.

“So I have found out I have melasma so it's going to be harder to remove even if I can. It's something I'm so self conscious of and would love to be the girl that can just wear no make up and have glass skin but it's likely I'll never be her and we are learning to live together,” Faye explained.

“We are just trying to control it at the moment, it's better in the winter anyway, my triggers are hormones and heat. Any recommendations are always welcome,” she added.

In July of last year, Faye spoke out for the first time about her journey with hyperpigmentation. At the time, she detailed that she had recently undergone age jet treatment to help ease her hyperpigmentation.

Credit: Faye Winter / Instagram

“I’ve completely paid for this myself. It’s for my hyperpigmentation, which is mainly caused by being in the sun and sun exposure. So, wear your SPF if you don’t want to have this done, because it’s so bloody painful,” she admitted.

“I’ve got no one else to blame for this monstrosity but myself. I never used to wear SPF, just like I don’t drink enough water,” Faye stated, adding that she has tried “so many lotions and potions” for her condition.