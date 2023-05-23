Love Island’s Farmer Will meets Jessie’s family in Australia

Will Young and Jessie Wynter have moved onto a new adventure in their relationship as they touched down in Australia yesterday to spend time with Jessie’s family.

The lovebirds met on Love Island and have been inseparable ever since as Jessie spent time working and living on Will’s family’s farm with him after they left the villa.

As Wynter was set to return back Down Under alone, Farmer Will surprised her by leaving farm life behind for a while and tagging along so he can spend time with her friends and family.

Credit: Will Young Instagram

Sharing an update after landing in Sydney, Will posted photos of their first day in Australia together and revealed he has met his girlfriend’s sister and nan to his 687K Instagram followers.

Alongside snaps of them exploring Jessie’s hometown and reuniting with her sister, Will captioned the post, “DAY 1 of Australia. I met Jessie’s nan nan and sister today. What an amazing day we have had”.

“We started of the day by going to Jessie’s nan’s house and saw some of the family which was magical. I tired my first Australian coffee and also my first Yo-chi. They were both amazing!”.

The 23-year-old closed off by adding, “We then went on to do a workout, and headed back to have a family dinner, where I surprised nan nan with flowers:) SMASHED the first day”.

Credit: Jessie Wynter Instagram

Fans of the Love Island couple hurried to the comments to share how lovely it was to see the pair of them still going strong and taking the big step of going to Australia together.

One fan penned, “You two might be my favourite relationship to come out of love island, this is all very wholesome!”.

“Have the best time you too. you have proved every body wrong to how much you both love each other and you have both been real and genuine from the start love a happy ending and you too both deserve all the happiness together”, wrote a second fan.

A third added, “Awwwww you two, just loving the pics of your Australian adventures”.

Credit: Will Young Instagram

Jessie also commented on the post to say it was, “A day I’ll remember forever”.

After reuniting with her sister, Jessie shared a message about the importance of her family and having Will by her side.

Writing to her 897K Instagram followers, the former reality TV star explained, “Feels so surreal to have Will here with me here in Sydney to be able properly introduce him to my family as well!!”.

“I can’t wait until I head back to Tassie to see the rest of the fam!! My family are so important to me and it has felt so weird the last few months not being able to see them in person, especially with all the crazy things that have been happening in my life! It sort of feels like a small part of me was missing but now, I can feel whole again”.