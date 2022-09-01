Love Island’s Ekin-Su to appear on Late Late Show tomorrow night

RTÉ have announced the line-up for tomorrow night’s premiere of The Late Late Show, and we’re beyond excited!

The return of the popular chat show is always an annual autumn TV staple, and so we couldn’t be more ready to be reunited with Ryan Tubridy once more and to hear from some fabulous guests.

Love Island winner Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu will be making her Irish TV debut on the show this Friday. She will be joining Ryan to talk all about love outside of the villa with her boyfriend, Davide Sanclimenti, and how she is coping with her newfound fame.

Ryan will also be getting Ekin-Su to address how she ended up representing Ireland in an international beauty contest, and the rumours that she could be replacing Laura Whitmore as the new Love Island host.

Riverdance star Michael Flatley will be on the Late Late to discuss his new venture! He will be promoting his debut feature film, Blackbird, which he has written, directed and stars in. Michael will also tell a few stories about how his mother always encouraged his love of acting, and how he is feeling leading up to the release of his film.

Ryan will be chatting to Sunday Game analyst Pat Spillane on his decision to retire as a pundit after 30 years. Pat will reveal his plans for the future, and will also discuss his late father and the emotional tribute that he dedicated to him.

The Late Late Show will play host to a musical performance from Tolü Mackay, who will be singing Mercy Mercy Me alongside music from The RTÉ Concert Orchestra.

Presenter Ryan Tubridy cannot wait to get back to hosting duties. "Friday night promises a great, fun and fascinating array of guests,” he exclaimed. “Where else would you want to be? Put the kettle on, or pour yourself a glass. It's Friday, it's The Late Late Show and we’re open for business!"

You can watch The Late Late Show tomorrow night, Friday, September 2, on RTÉ One at 9.35pm.