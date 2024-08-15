Love Island’s Davide Sanclimenti reveals his home was broken into

Davide Sanclimenti has revealed his home was broken into.

The former Love Island star has been quiet on social media over the past few days and has now explained the reason behind his absence was because of the robbery.

Davide has now told fans that the robbers got away with “nearly $1.2M worth of precious and personal belongings” in the break-in which lasted just "six minutes".

Opening up to his 1.5M Instagram followers, Sanclimenti, who recently relocated to America, shared snaps of empty walk-in wardrobes in his Los Angeles home.

He wrote, “I would like to say a big thank you to everyone who has displayed their concern and DMing me and asking why I have been quiet over socials”.

“As you all know I'm living in LA atm. Our home got broken into and was robbed of nearly $1.2M worth of precious and personal belongings gone within 6 minutes…”.

Unveiling another snap of empty shelves, Davide penned, “Just goes to show the saying is true, ‘the evil always target the pure-hearted’ but I'm trying to stay positive that the good people will always win in the end!”.

Credit: Davide Sanclimenti Instagram

He closed off by telling his fans, “I’m taking dew days to reset, change house and keep moving forward”.

Davide moved to America this year following his split from Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu, whom he won Love Island with in 2022.

The pair originally announced their break-up in June 2023 but later rekindled their romance in September that same year.

When revealing the news of their final split in January 2024, Ekin-Su told fans on social media, “The last 18 months have been a rollercoaster of ups and downs, just like every relationship. Davide and I both wanted to make this relationship work as we cared deeply for each other”.

“Unfortunately, I have recently made the decision to end our relationship and to go our separate ways”

“Breakups are never easy for any couple, and we hope that our privacy will be respected at this time. I enjoyed our time together and will cherish the memories we made”.

The reality star added, “Thank you for your continued support. It's been so lovely to have you follow our Love Island journeys together since the villa and we hope you'll continue to follow our careers as we go off in our own directions”.