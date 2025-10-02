Love Island’s Claudia Fogarty welcomes first child with sweet name

Claudia Fogarty is now a mum!

The former Love Island star has given birth to her first child, alongside her partner, footballer Olly Crankshaw.

Claudia, who initially found fame during the winter series of Love Island in 2023, has welcomed a bouncing baby daughter into the world.

The TV star – who is the daughter of former motorcycle racing champion and I’m A Celebrity winner, Carl Fogarty – recently took to social media to announce the wonderful news of her baby girl’s arrival.

On her Instagram page, the 31-year-old posted a black-and-white snap of her daughter sleeping, with Claudia and Olly’s hands joined together above their newborn.

In the caption of her post, Claudia went on to share her daughter’s full name and date of birth, as well as the reveal that her little one was born prematurely.

“Delilah Maeve Crankshaw born on 30th September 2025. Our little bundle of joy came into this world 6 weeks early giving us quite the scare,” the reality star admitted.

“She is one strong little girl who has completed our whole life. We are completely besotted by her and can’t wait to bring her home and start this amazing journey of parenthood,” she continued.

Claudia concluded her sweet tribute by adding: “Mummy and daddy love you so so much.”

Proud grandfather Carl has since expressed his joy at his granddaughter’s arrival, by commenting: “Congrats Claudia & Olly… I’ve already ordered her a mini motorbike.!!! X”

Many of Claudia’s fellow Love Island alumni have also been sharing their congratulations.

“Awhhh huge congratulations,” replied Paige Thorne.

“Congratulations both she’s so beautiful,” added Faye Winter.

On May 22, Claudia and Olly delighted their fanbase by announcing their pregnancy with their first child together.

At the time, the couple – who have been in a relationship since 2023 – took to Instagram to upload a video montage of themselves enjoying a romantic sunset moment on the beach, before displaying Claudia’s growing bump and a strip of sonograms.

“Half of me half of you,” Claudia penned in their joint caption.

“We can’t wait to meet you. Baby Crankshaw coming November 25,” she teased further.