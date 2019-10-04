Love Island’s Camilla Thurlow opens up about mental health

Love Island’s Camilla Thurlow has opened up about her mental health struggles on Elizabeth Day’s How To Fail podcast.

The former reality star opened up about she “entertained” thoughts about suicide and not being alive.

She told Elizabeth, “It's difficult for the people around you of course, if you're a people pleaser as soon as you start disappointing the people around you because you're feeling like that then you're trapped in that, is just a constant negative spiral."

She shared: "You start to entertain thoughts about what not being alive would be like, even if it's just letting that cross your mind or whether it becomes a more serious thought pattern.

Camilla explained how she constantly felt uneasy, “It starts to become unbearable to be inside my own head all the time and I get completely trapped in it, trapped in a really sort of negative spiral."

"It's hard to talk about this necessarily, it's not that the other option becomes any less terrifying but when life becomes unbearable like that you start to think in a different way, it starts to change the way you look at everything."

The Love Island star said she descended into self-loathing, “I'd had it before so this year it was a recurrence and was managed a lot better. But immediately before Love Island I was in a very, very difficult phase and I really struggled to see a way out of it.

"It's when you can't see a way out, there's no light because you don't think that there's light at the end of the tunnel."

Camilla’s strength is beyond admirable. People who open up about their mental health are helping beat the stigma surrounding it.