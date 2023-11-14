Love Island’s Arabella Chi speaks out after gang attack

Arabella Chi has spoken out for the first time about being attacked abroad.

The former Love Island bombshell was travelling home from Ibiza last Thursday with her father when they were targeted by a crime gang.

Speaking to The Sun, Arabella recalled the moment during her travels when she noticed her car’s back wheels had been slashed. It was only after her attack that Arabella realised that the gang had been “clever” in puncturing the tyres without herself or her dad noticing.

“We got out of the car and got our electric pump out when four men approached us. I thought they were being friendly, as they were telling us where a garage was, but now I know they were scoping out the car,” the 32-year-old explained.

“The second time we got out and tried again a man on a moped pulled up and started shouting at me. He was very intimidating and threatening so my dad told me to get back in the car,” she continued.

Arabella then went on to detail that when her father left her locked alone in the car to go and get help, two men managed to unlock the car and dragged the model out.

"He was shouting at me and saying he was going to take me to a garage to help me. I started screaming, ‘Get off me, get off me,’” Arabella stated.

“I was making such a racket that after a few seconds he just let go and walked off really calmly. I locked the doors again, not that that would have made any difference, and I rang my dad and was screaming and crying,” she added.

Arabella’s bag, which contained their passports and cash, was stolen in the attack. Understandably, the aftermath of the ordeal has taken its toll on her.

“I’ve been having nightmares about being dragged out of bed, just like I was from the car,” the reality star admitted.

“I thought those people were trying to help us but they were criminals who’d been watching us and waiting for us. It makes me sick thinking about what happened and how much worse it could have been,” Arabella concluded.