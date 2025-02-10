Love Island’s Arabella Chi opens up ahead of first child’s birth

Arabella Chi has opened up about her birth plan!

The former Love Island star is expecting her first child with her boyfriend, businessman Billy Henty.

The couple – who went public with their romance in September and announced their pregnancy on December 2 – are due to welcome a baby girl in May.

Now, ahead of her daughter’s birth, Arabella has spilled all the details about her preparations!

In an interview with OK!, the 33-year-old reflected on the fact that this time last year, she was appearing on the first series of Love Island: All Stars.

"If you’d told me this time last year I’d be expecting a baby with the love of my life, I wouldn’t have believed it at all," Arabella exclaimed.

The reality star then revealed if she always wanted to have children.

“Yes, I’ve always wanted kids and I feel like it’s just finding the right person. I think a lot of people have a lot of pressure on age and I am 33 going on 34 next month. But it was one of those things where I wasn’t going to rush into it until I met the right person,” she explained.

“At the back of my mind, I thought, ‘I do hope that I find that person.’ But if it didn’t happen, it didn’t happen. But I’m so lucky that it happened by chance,” she gushed.

Arabella also detailed her hopes for her birth experience, as she stated: “I was quite regimented in thinking I’d definitely have an epidural. I said to Billy I couldn’t even think about doing it without one. But now my mind is slightly changing.”

“We had lunch with Ferne [McCann] yesterday and she’s been talking to me about natural births and using nothing – not using gas and air. So I do feel a lot more open-minded about it and am going to see how it goes. I might have an epidural but I’m not saying I definitely need one,” she concluded.