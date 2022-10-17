Love Island’s Amy Hart shares positive pregnancy update

Former Love Island contestant Amy Hart, has shared a positive and exciting update in her pregnancy journey.

Amy took to her Instagram Stories to tell her 1.1M followers all about her 20 week pregnancy scan and reveal a great milestone she has reached. She also shared how ‘crazy’ it was that she is already at the halfway point in her pregnancy.

She explained, “We had our 20 week scan this morning. I didn’t want to jinx it by coming on here before, but it’s the first time that I haven’t had ‘scanxiety’ as I call it. Neither of us really did this morning”.

“Normally on the day of the scan I wake up feeling really sick. I wake up really early. But today, I literally felt fine”, she happily announced.

“Went in, baby was all fine, it was stretching its arms and stuff. They checked everything, obviously we had to close our eyes a lot of the time because we don’t want to know what the gender is”.

The reality TV star also revealed that her baby’s spine was checked and that was also completely fine.

Hart has been sharing updates on her pregnancy journey so far to her followers on Instagram, detailing a worrying experience she had while on holiday in Spain when she started bleeding, as well as revealing she has baby names already picked out.

Amy revealed that she and her boyfriend Sam were expecting their first child together in August of this year. The pair were speaking on Loose Women about their fertility struggles when they made the exciting announcement.

When sharing more information about her pregnancy, she said, “We’ve both had individual and collective worries over the years that this may not have been the simplest process or that it may not happen at all. Interestingly enough, we got pregnant unexpectedly because the app that was telling us the fertile window was SO out”.

Amy is due to give birth in March 2023, and we are so excited for her!