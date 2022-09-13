Love Island’s Amy Hart reveals terrifying pregnancy mishap

Love Island star Amy Hart has revealed that she recently had an overwhelming pregnancy scare.

The mum-to-be took to her Instagram stories last night after her followers expressed concern as to why she cut her holiday short earlier that day.

In a series of video clips, Amy decided to be candid with her fans. “The reason I flew home early from Spain is because over the weekend, I started bleeding,” she admitted.

“Basically, I thought I was A+, and I told everyone that I was A+ blood type, and my midwife kept saying, ‘It’s a good job you’re a positive blood type… because if you were negative, you would need an anti-D injection.’”

The 30-year-old went on to gush about how supportive her boyfriend, Sam Rason, has been. “Sam is amazing, he was literally by my side every time I went for a wee. He was like, ‘Okay, so what’s the update? What’s going on, how are you feeling? Are you in pain?’. He did a lot of research.”

Continuing her story, Amy explained how she tried to cope with her pregnancy scare. “I am very positive, I was like, ‘Well it’s obviously because I’ve been for my cervical examination, that’s why. That’s all it is, it’s nothing bad, we’ll be back here next September with our baby.’”

However, her boyfriend reminded her that she didn’t need to put on a brave face. “The next morning, Sam said to me, ‘It is okay to be anxious about these things, you know’, and I’m like, ‘No it’s not! I’m not anxious, Samuel, so don’t accuse me of being anxious, I am not anxious, I am positive,’” Amy joked.

However, when Amy’s mother informed her that she’d received a letter from the hospital telling her that she has rhesus negative blood, the expectant mum began to worry.

“That’s when I started to panic a little bit, because you need the injection within 72 hours ideally. So I moved my flight earlier, I went straight to hospital today when I landed, they managed to fit me in.”

Amy also managed to get a baby scan once she received her injections, which also eased her worries. “So hopefully, that’s all alright now. The baby is fine, I’m fine,” she confirmed to her 1.1M followers.

“I think secretly deep down I was a little bit worried, but I’m very into my manifesting so I was like, ‘No negative thoughts!’”, she laughed.

Amy and Sam announced in August that they are expecting their first child together, after their year-long whirlwind romance. Amy is due to give birth in March of next year.