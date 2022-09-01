Love Island star Amy Hart reveals plans for her first pregnancy

Love Island viewers were delighted to find out earlier this week that Amy Hart is expecting her first child.

For the past few years, the 30-year-old has been candid about her fertility issues and documented the process of freezing her eggs, and so fans were only thrilled to hear of Amy’s good news.

Since revealing her growing baby bump, Amy has been sharing lots of information about her pregnancy and her plans for motherhood.

Taking to her Instagram stories last night, the influencer opened up a Q&A session, inviting her followers to ask her anything baby-related. In doing so, Amy revealed lots of details about her incoming little one, and how she is coping with her big life change.

When asked if she and her partner, Sam Rason, will be finding out the sex of their baby before the birth, Amy gave an honest answer. “No, we’re not,” she replied. “We would like a surprise, so we’re not going to find out. I can’t wait for the day it’s born so I can find out, I think it’ll get me through the labour actually. Like, 'come on, what’s it going to be?'”

In response to a question about pregnancy anxiety, Amy revealed that it only occurs to her on certain occasions. “The only time Sam and I get anxiety is the night before and the morning of a scan, because we’re so excited the rest of the time and then we get ready to go and we’re like, ‘Oh, what? What happens if this doesn’t go the way we want it to go?'”, she admitted.

When asked if she had any potential baby names in mind, Amy couldn’t help but tease her 1.1M followers. “So we’ve got three boys names and three girls names at the moment,” she hinted. “Some are traditional, some or more modern… It’s got to be striking.”

In a surprising answer, Amy also revealed that her and Sam were not trying for a baby before she fell pregnant. “When all of my friends and family have told me over the last five years that tracking your cycle is not an actual form of contraception, it turns out they were right!” she exclaimed.

In one of her final answers, Amy disclosed that she and Sam will not be getting married until after their first child is born. “I told Sam we didn’t need to get engaged because we’d sort of made the decision together to get married, so why would he need to propose to me?”, she pondered. “He still wants to, but not while I’m pregnant because I want to drink champagne again!” Amy joked.

We’re so excited for the mum-to-be!