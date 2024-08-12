Love Island’s Amy Hart shares major wedding update

Amy Hart has shared a major wedding update.

The former Love Island star and her fiancé Sam Rason got engaged in September of last year, exactly six months after the pair welcomed their first child, Stanley, into the world together.

Amy and Sam are set to tie the knot in Spain later this year surrounded by their nearest and dearest, but they will be getting married legally in England first.

As Amy's big day is ‘hurtling closer’, she’s revealed the dress she’s chosen for her legal ceremony in England won’t be ready in time.

Opening up to her 1M Instagram followers, Hart explained she was getting admin work for the wedding while her son napped.

Sharing a snap from her sun-soaked garden, Amy admitted, “I have so so much to do for the wedding and we’re hurtling close to the date!! Sitting out here getting all my admin done”.

The reality star then said, “We have to get legally married over here and I’ve just found out the dress I’ve picked won’t be ready so now have a week to find a new one”.

She then asked her fans for advice on where she can get a last minute dress as she added, “Any shops send them my way!”.

Amy enjoyed two hen parties with a group of her loved ones to celebrate ahead of her big day. The first Barbie-themed celebration took place in the UK at the beginning of July. Later on that month, Hart and her pals headed to Portugal for a destination bachelorette party.

Amy and Sam are preparing to tie the knot at a four-day wedding celebration in Spain before they jet off to Las Vegas for their honeymoon.

When previously speaking to Heat Magazine about her and Sam’s wedding day, Amy revealed details about their first dance.

The mum-of-one explained, “The first dance isn't a song written for a musical, but it has been in a musical, and one of my friends who has just left the West End production of Hamilton is singing it”.