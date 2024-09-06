Love Island’s Amy Hart shares update on wedding to Sam Rason

Amy Hart is about to be a bride!

The former Love Island star got engaged to her partner Samuel Rason in September of last year. The pair, who went public with their romance in August 2021, got engaged exactly six months after they welcomed their first child together, a son named Stanley.

Now, with just a few days to go until they tie the knot, Amy has announced that the family-of-three are on their way to their wedding destination in Spain!

Earlier today, before heading to the airport, the 31-year-old took to her Instagram stories to share a video update with her followers.

“Today is the day! I actually can’t believe it. Me and Sam were talking last night and we were like, ‘I can’t believe that three years ago this month, we went to Spain for the first time.’ We’d only been together for, like, five months. I obviously loved La Cala, and Sam was like, ‘Oh my God, I just love it here,’” Amy recalled.

The reality star then went on to admit that she has had her wedding to Sam in the works since the early days of their relationship.

“We started talking already – and we’d only been together five months – about if we got married, we’d want to get married here [in Spain],” she admitted.

“Then we started planning it once we got engaged. Well, we actually started planning it before, as you know, because we were pregnant, and then it really ramped up once we got engaged, and yeah. Just crazy!” Amy exclaimed.

“Today, we’re flying out there, so in two weeks’ time, it’ll all be done, which is crazy but I’m so, so excited,” she added.

Amy and Sam’s wedding celebrations in Spain are scheduled to last for four days, and will also include a pool party and a barbecue. Following their nuptials, the newlyweds will then enjoy their honeymoon in Las Vegas.