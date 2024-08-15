Love Island’s Amy Hart reveals plan for more kids with fiancé Sam

Amy Hart has been opening up about expanding her family with her fiancé Sam Rason.

The former Love Island star already shares a one-year-old son named Stanley with Sam.

Hart has now shared an insight into planning for more children once the couple tie the knot. Amy and Sam are set to get legally married next week before jetting off to Spain in September for their wedding ceremony.

While answering a Q&A from some of her 1M Instagram followers on her Stories, Amy has explained if and when she plans on having more children.

One fan asked the reality star, “Will you try for a baby after the wedding, I have a 16 month old and another baby sounds mad”.

Amy replied with an adorable photo of her son sitting in his pram as she revealed, “Yes! I think Stanley will be such a lovely big brother and I’m excited to hopefully be pregnant again and have a teeny baby!”.

Credit: Amy Hart Instagram

“I think 2/3/4 kids will always be mad so may as well crack on whilst I’ve still got eggs”, she added candidly with a laughing emoji.

At the end of last year, Amy was also quizzed about when she plans on welcoming another child into the world.

Speaking on Instagram, the 32-year-old admitted, “Straight after the wedding! Obvs I'll have to speak to Sam but as I am an open book with everyone else I *think* I'd like to share that journey on here”.

“From what I've heard it can be quite lonely at times so hopefully could give someone else some comfort! When I say share I mean like what supplements I'm taking, and what I'm doing to get my body in the best place”.

Amy was also asked about having another little one before she and Sam ties the knot but she explained her reasoning behind getting married first as she said, “No, you don't know what's round the corner, we wanted to do it sooner rather than later and who even knows when we'll be lucky enough to have another baby! Or if we end up with 4 that's a long time to wait!”.