Love Island’s Amy Hart pens heartwarming tribute to fiancé Sam

Amy Hart has penned a heartwarming tribute to her fiancé Sam Rason.

Amy and Sam got engaged in September of last year, shortly after welcoming their first child, Stanley, in March 2023.

The former Love Island star has now praised her partner for the support he’s shown her amid her ‘crazy’ work schedule.

Amy has been hosting the Love Island: The Morning After podcast as well as appearing in the Love Island: Aftersun over the summer.

She also celebrated preparing for her wedding day with two hen parties – one at home and the other in Portugal.

Now, Amy took to Instagram to share a collection of gorgeous photos of her and Sam to her 1M followers.

In the caption of the post, Hart wrote, “Dark photos don’t ’do well’ on the gram but I couldn’t not share these of me and Samooool”.

“This is an appreciation post for being the best fiancé and daddy throughout the Love Island pod and Aftersun! Throw in a couple of hen do’s plus the rest of the work I do and you have a crazy schedule”.

The 32-year-old then admitted, “Sam picked up so much of the slack and I’m so grateful. I honestly wouldn’t be able to do my job without his support! Love you @samuelrason”.

Many fans of the reality star headed to the comments to praise Amy and Sam’s teamwork.

One fan wrote, “Teamwork is the best. U make a stunning couple roll on the wedding photos not be long now x”.

“Love the photo’s. Lovely you have a caring and helpful partner. Team work!”, penned a second fan.

After a third fan said, “This is what it's about. TEAM WORK”, Amy responded to the comment by saying, “Yep! I havent been able to do any washing for weeks because he’s already done it all, giving up his darts matches so I can go to work, working late after Stanley’s gone to bed! The list goes on! We’ve also had lots of help from my friends and both sets of parents xxx”.