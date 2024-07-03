Love Island’s Amy Hart opens up about Barbie-themed hen party

Amy Hart has shared an insight into her hen party.

The former Love Island star, who appeared on the hit dating show in 2019, is preparing to tie the knot to her fiancé Sam Rason.

The couple will be having a four-day wedding celebration in Spain before they jet off to Las Vegas for their honeymoon.

As their big day nears closer, Amy has celebrated her hen party with her nearest and dearest.

Opening up about the celebration, Hart has revealed that this is only part one of her bachelorette as she is also having a destination hen party.

Amy posted a collection of fun-filled photos to her 1M Instagram followers from the Barbie-themed party.

The snaps show Amy dressed in a gorgeous glittery pink dress with a veil headpiece as she posed in front of a ‘Come on Barbie, Let’s Go Party’ backdrop.

The former reality star also wore a silver hat that had ‘Bride’ decorated on the front of it.

Other videos reveal Amy’s party guests, who were dressed as a variety of Barbie dolls, dancing to ABBA songs, while another clip shows Amy singing with a Drag Queen.

In the caption of the post, Amy wrote, “Oh what a day…in to night! UK Hen Do [check]. Friday I was literally like ‘if I’d known I’d be this busy I never would have had one’ but I’m so glad I did! There are so many videos I need to edit in to a reel but here’s some pics for now!!”.

“I’ll do full details post this week but we had Davina, Kara, ABBA, more @tequilaroseuk than you can shake a stick at, decor by @everylastdetail_x as always and food by @relishthegoodlife who saved the day at the last minute!”.

The mum-of-one went on to admit, “It felt very empty with half the usual guest list but there was more room to throw shapes”.

“Luke did his party dances and as usual, once I was on the mic you couldn’t get me off it! Roll on the Hen weekend next week!! I still can’t believe I’ve got a boyfriend let alone all this #barbie #hendo #tequilarose”.

Amy and Sam got engaged in September of last year, six months after the birth of their first child – a baby boy named Stanley.